Berlin, Moscow have opportunity for new beginning, German politician says

BERLIN, November 8. /TASS/. Germany and Russia must work on improving their relations, which is possible, despite some difficulties, according to Matthias Platzeck, chairman of the non-governmental German-Russian Forum and former Minister President of Brandenburg, said on Monday at the Moscow-hosted Potsdam Meetings conference, broadcast online.

"We need to strive for a new beginning," he said. We need to work on getting closer again.’’ According to the politician, ‘’it’ll be a difficult road.’’ Platzeck said the relations between the two countries are in a "deep crisis," and inaction isn't an option under these circumstances. "The policy of sanctions hasn’t been successful,’’ he said.

As Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament who also ran for German chancellor from the Social Democratic Party, said at the conference’s opening, there are chances for an improvement in relations under the next federal government.

"We have different political views, but we can search for common paths,’’ he said.

Klaus Ernst, a Bundestag member from The Left who was chairman of the energy committee in the former Bundestag, said that 62% of his country’s citizens want closer relations with Russia. "The situation isn’t as dramatic as we imagine,’’ he said. In its foreign policy, Europe must follow its own path with Russia, according to him.

The Social Democrats, Greens and liberals in Germany are now holding talks to create a new government coalition. If they end in success, Olaf Scholz, an SDP member, will become the next chancellor.