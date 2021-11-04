Minsk, Moscow will set uniform rules for food supplies in Union State - Belarusian PM

MINSK, November 5. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia will focus on food security as part of forming a unified agrarian policy within the Union State, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko announced on Thursday. He was speaking at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

"This is especially important in the context of the worldwide explosive growth in food prices. As part of the integration of the Belarusian and Russian systems of veterinary and phytosanitary control, uniform rules for the supply of food products to the Union State market will be established," he said.

Golovchenko also noted that harmonization of tax and customs legislation is another important task in the framework of the Russian-Belarusian union.

"We have worked a lot on this roadmap. It is really quite complex, but at the same time very precise, clear and measurable," the Belarusian Prime Minister said.

According to him, Minsk and Moscow will have to introduce an integrated system of administration of indirect taxes and conclude an international treaty on general principles of taxation with regard to indirect taxes.

"It is also necessary to create joint advisory bodies of the Union State on tax and customs issues," he added.