CIA director heads US delegation to Moscow on two-day visit, US Embassy says

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns is in Moscow with a delegation of US officials on a two-day visit upon the instructions of US President Joe Biden, the US Embassy in Russia told TASS.

"CIA Director William Burns, at the President’s request, is leading a delegation of senior US officials to Moscow on November 2 and 3. They are meeting with members of the Russian government to discuss a range of issues in the bilateral relationship," the embassy spokesperson said.

As the press service of Russia’s Security Council reported earlier, on Tuesday, Burns met with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. The parties discussed Russia-US relations.

Burns was the United States' ambassador to Russia in 2005-2008. He was appointed the CIA's director in March 2021, becoming the first-ever career diplomat in US history to take this position.