Sudan's leader al-Burhan announces national general elections for July 2023

CAIRO, October 25. /TASS/. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general chairing the Sovereign Council of Sudan, announced in a televised address on Monday that general elections in the African country would be held in July 2023.

Al-Burhan added that before that time the country would be ruled by an independent Cabinet of Ministers.

"The function government will be handling all state affairs before the elections, which will take place in July of 2023," he said.

The general also declared a state of emergency in Sudan, dissolved both the country's government and the Sovereign Council and suspended a number of articles of the Constitutional Declaration, which was signed by Sudan's military and civilian forces in 2019 for a three-year transition period.

Mass arrests began sweeping the country last night following Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's meeting with head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The ministers of communication, information, finance and industries are among those in custody.

On Monday morning, Sudanese people took to the streets following calls by the main opposition movement, the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The Al Arabiya TV channel reported citing the committee of Sudanese doctors on Monday that at least 12 people received gunshot wounds earlier in the day in clashes between protesters and security forces in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum. Clashes and riots have been raging on now in various areas of the Sudanese capital. Demonstrators have been trying to break through numerous security cordons.