Sudan’s capital completely blocked by army — TV channel

CAIRO, October 25. /TASS/. The Sudanese capital Khartoum has been completely blocked off by the army, the El Sharq TV channel said on Monday, noting that all entrances to the city, bridges and central streets were closed and car traffic had completely stopped.

Furthermore, the military surrounded the capital's airport, banning access to it. Meanwhile, according to the Al Arabiya TV channel, major airlines have already suspended their flights to Khartoum two days ago.

At the same time, people started taking to the streets to "resist the military’s attempts to seize the power in the country." Protesters are burning tires.

Mass arrests begun in the Sudanese capital following a meeting between Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah AlBurhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Several ministers, the Sovereign Council’s civilian representative and the governor of Khartoum were detained. Later, the Prime Minister, as well as his closest adviser, were placed under house arrest. There were also reported that many leaders of political parties were apprehended.