Russia’s level of herd immunity to COVID-19 hits 45.7% — crisis center

MOSCOW, October 22. / TASS /. Russia has developed herd immunity to COVID-19 at 45.7%, while almost 49.2 mln people have been fully vaccinated, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"As of October 22, some 53,511,786 people received the first component of the jab, while as many as 49,161,150 citizens were fully inoculated. The level of herd immunity in Russia stands at 45.7%," the crisis center noted.

As of October 15, Russia’s level of herd immunity to COVID-19 amounted to 45%.

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing previously specified that Russia needed to immunize at least 80% of the population, which was over 90 mln people, in order to develop herd immunity.