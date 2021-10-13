Russia expects registration of Sputnik Light vaccine in 30 more countries — statement

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Sputnik Light coronavirus is currently undergoing registration procedures in 30 countries, Russian Direct Investment Fund said in its statement on Wednesday.

"The Sputnik Light has been registered in over 15 countries and is currently undergoing registration procedures in 30 more countries," the statement says.

The Fund noted that this vaccine is planned for production in more than 10 states, including India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, and Turkey.

The Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V two-component vaccine, registered on August 11, 2020. Currently, the vaccine has been registered in 70 countries with total population of 4 billion people. On March 4, the EU announced the beginning of the Sputnik V certification procedure.