Putin says China has no need to use weapons to solve its problems

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. China is a powerful economy and can implement its goals without the use of force, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday.

"As far as I understand the Chinese philosophy, including the state’s development and governance, it is in no way linked with the use of force," the Russian leader pointed out.

"To my mind, China does not need this, the use of force. China is a giant powerful economy and China has emerged as the world’s top economy in terms of purchasing power parity, outpacing the United States. By building up its potential, China can achieve the implementation of its national goals," Putin said.

As the Russian leader stressed, he saw no threat that China would resort to the use of force to settle the situation with Taiwan.

"In one of his latest speeches, and I was present at this international event, [Chinese] President Xi Jinping pointed out that China was not planning to use its armed forces for resolving any problems whatsoever. This is approximately what he stated," Putin said.

Disputes on the South China Sea should be resolved solely by the countries of the region and external meddling is inadmissible, the Russian leader stressed.

"As for the South China Sea, there are opposing interests but the stance of the Russian Federation is that it is necessary to give an opportunity for all the countries of the region, without the meddling of extra-regional powers, to address all arising disputes calmly in the process of negotiations, relying on the fundamental provisions of international law," Putin said.