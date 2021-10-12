Japanese sovereignty covers South Kurils, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida claims

TOKYO, October 12. /TASS/. Japanese sovereignty covers the South Kuril Islands, new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the lawmakers Tuesday.

"Our country’s sovereignty covers the Northern Territories [Japan’s name for the South Kurils - TASS]," the Prime Minister claimed. "We must solve this issue and not leave it to future generations. The government intends to sign a peace treaty with Russia, resolving the issue of these islands’ sovereignty."

Russian Foreign Ministry stated repeatedly that the Russian sovereignty over these territories is cemented in the international law and could not be challenged.