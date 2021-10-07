Russia to invite Taliban to take part in Moscow talks on Afghanistan — envoy

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia will invite representatives of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to attend the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan due on October 20, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told reporters on Thursday.

"Yes," Kabulov said, answering a question if Russia planned on inviting the Taliban. Meanwhile, the envoy did not specify the level of the Taliban’s representatives.

The Moscow format was introduced in 2017 on the basis of the six-party mechanism for consultations between special representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India.