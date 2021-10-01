Uniper not expecting Nord Stream 2 to help Europe in coming winter — newspaper

BERLIN, October 1. /TASS/. German energy giant Uniper does not expect that the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) will issue a permit to operate the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the near future, Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said on Friday, cited by Handelsblatt newspaper.

"Certification of the pipeline, as far as I am aware, will be in any case so late that it will not help us this winter anymore," Maubach said. Russia is a reliable partner in gas deliveries for decades, the top manager noted at the same time. "All the agreements we made with Russia’s Gazprom are performed," he said.

The Russian side is obviously unable to supply more gas, Maubach said, commenting on the current situation with gas prices and volumes in Europe. "This is highly debated whether they [Russia] can or do not want," the top manager noted, adding that he would refrain from giving his estimate. Storages in Russia are also not filled to the level a year earlier also, he noted. The gas price hike is associated with different factors, including the reduction of production in Europe and evolving situation in Asia.

Maubach also touched the topic of future development of Uniper’s coal-fired power plants in Russia. "Our business in Russia should also promote de-carbonization. We cannot exclude our business there from it," the Uniper CEO said. Uniper is studying in particular the matter of upgrading its power plants, he added.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ended on September 10. To start pumping, the project operator should submit to the Mining Department of Stralsund certificates of conformance to technical standards. It is also required to be registered as an independent gas transport operator - the German Federal Network Agency should publish the draft resolution by January 8, 2022. If gas supplies start before registration, the operator will be fined. Such registration is needed to meet norms of the EU gas directive.