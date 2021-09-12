Lukashenko says Belarus will buy weapons worth $1 billion from Russia

MINSK, September 12. /TASS/. Belarus is planning to purchase more than $1 billion worth of weapons from Russia, potential supplies of S-400 missile systems to the country are being discussed, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Sunday, BelTA news agency reports.

"The western direction of Belarus is now fully covered by S-300 missile systems. But we now have the southern direction," SB. Belarus Segodnya newspaper quotes Lukashenko as saying.

Lukashenko noted that a lot of attention was paid to issues of defense and security at the recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.