Afghanistan’s current envoy will represent country at UNGA - source

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. Afghanistan will be represented by Ghulam Isaczai, the current ambassador to the United Nations, at the upcoming high-level week at the UN General Assembly which will be held on September 21-27, a UN source told TASS on Saturday.

"The permanent representative to the UN will speak on behalf of Afghanistan," the source said.

The Afghan president was initially supposed to be delivering a speech at the UNGA. However, former leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) rapidly took over Kabul on August 15. Since then, major players, including the US, said that Ghani is no longer important for developments in Afghanistan.

Diplomat Ghulam Isaczai has continued to serve as the country’s envoy to the UN since the Taliban assumed power in the country. According to the UN Charter, the country’s new authorities can propose a new ambassador but the Taliban still lacks international recognition.

The Afghan envoy will address the UNGA on September 22.