Powerful explosion heard in Kabul

CAIRO, August 29. /TASS/. A powerful explosion rocked Kabul on Sunday, the Al Arabiya TV Channel reported, citing eye-witnesses.

According to the reports, most likely, the blast occurred near the building of Kabul airport. A powerful explosion that ripped through the Afghan capital on Sunday was triggered by a rocket strike on a residential building, the Ashwaka local news agency reported, citing eye-witnesses.

According to the reports, the incident occurred near the building of Kabul airport. Large clouds of smoke are rising over this area at present. There have been no reports about any casualties so far.

At least two persons were killed and three more were wounded in a missile strike delivered at a residential house in Kabul, the Ashwaka local news agency reported on Sunday, citing eyewitnesses. According to the agency, a woman and a child were killed in the attack.