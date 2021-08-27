Putin plans no public statements on situation in Afghanistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan any public statements regarding the situation in Afghanistan, because Russia did not participate in the Western coalition’s operations in this country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"No, the president has no such plans," the spokesman said. "Because Russia is not a member of the US-led coalition, which stayed in Afghanistan for the last several decades, and who withdrew its forces, causing such situation."

Evacuation from Afghanistan

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia planned no new operations on evacuation of people from Kabul, adding that further plans would depend on development of the situation.