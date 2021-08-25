Terrorist gearing up for multiple attacks near Kabul airport — TV

NEW YORK, August 25. /TASS/. Militants from the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K, outlawed in Russia) are planning multiple attacks against people that gathered outside Kabul International Airport, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing Pentagon sources.

The TV channel notes the US is concerned that the terrorists seek to "create mayhem" in the airport which is currently seeing evacuation of foreigners and Afghans that cooperated with Western states. According to CNN sources, the US intelligence community has information that ISIS-K fighters are "capable and planning to carry out multiple attacks."

After the administration of US President Joe Biden announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and embarked on withdrawing its troops, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) went on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he would become "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.