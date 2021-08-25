Utair redeployed Mi-8 helicopter from Kabul airport to safe place — press service

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Utair redeployed its Mi-8MT helicopter from the Kabul Airport to a safe place after the helicopter had been broken into and partly plundered, the press service of the Russian airline told TASS.

"On August 17, unidentified individuals got on board of the helicopter, where they broke into a container with onboard emergency and rescue equipment, where tools and the emergency rations were. Inner paneling was also damaged. Engineers and technicians made housekeeping on board and completed all the activities required to support the departure. On August 22, the helicopter along with the entire staff of the Utair aviation group was redeployed to a secure location," the company said.

Utair performs helicopter transportation in the UN interests. As reported earlier, the company carried over 200 UN employees from Kabul.