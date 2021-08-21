Putin, Erdogan call for stability, peace in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused on the Afghanistan crisis in a phone call, emphasizing the significance of ensuring stability and civil peace in that country and prioritizing solutions to the war on terror and drug trafficking, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

"They had an in-depth discussion on the situation around Afghanistan. They noted the importance of ensuring stability and civil peace in that country, strict compliance with the rule of law and order. An emphasis was placed on priority in the tasks of combating terrorism and drug trafficking. The president agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues," the statement says.