Armenia ready to resume Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

YEREVAN, August 18. /TASS/. Armenia is willing to restart the negotiating process at the highest level to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday at a government meeting.

"The OSCE Minsk Group has repeatedly said that the Nagorno-Karabakh negotiating process should be resumed in full. We welcome these statements and this position and are ready to participate in the talks at the highest level," he said.

The Armenian prime minister "noted with satisfaction that the trilateral working group that includes deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan and works on unblocking regional communications resumed its work in accordance with the statement adopted on January 11." "We have repeatedly expressed our readiness to start the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan," he added.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the agreement, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh, and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave, to monitor the ceasefire. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.

The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain operations" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border." Since then, the sides have been reporting border incidents from time to time.