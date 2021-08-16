CDU leader calls results of operation in Afghanistan ‘NATO’s biggest fiasco’

BERLIN, August 16. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan where earlier the Taliban radical movement took control of the capital is a political and humanitarian catastrophe, leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, Armin Laschet said in Berlin on Monday.

"This is the biggest fiasco in the history of the NATO alliance," he said. According to the politician, it is necessary to discuss the causes of the situation, draw conclusions and analyze errors.

On Sunday, the militants of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and within several hours took complete control of the capital. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their residents and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.