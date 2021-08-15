Taliban encircles Kabul, enters Afghan capital’s airport

CAIRO, August 15. /TASS/. The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) has completely encircled Kabul and is entering the territory of the Afghan capital’s airport, the Al Arabia TV Channel reported on Sunday.

The Taliban has pledged that all foreigners wishing to leave Afghanistan will be able to do so without any hindrance, taking use of Kabul Airport. Those who wish to stay will be required to be registered with representatives of the Taliban, the TV Channel said.

The Taliban leadership has informed that educational, healthcare and other publicly significant institutions in Kabul will continue operating as normal. The Taliban has also pledged that it will not allow militants to hold any victorious processions in the city.

The Taliban announced earlier on Sunday it was controlling the entire territory of Afghanistan.

The Taliban launched an offensive on Kabul from all directions on Sunday morning. Acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal announced in a live broadcast of the Tolo News TV Channel that "the handover of power will be peaceful." Former Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali has assumed the responsibilities of the head of the transitional government in the country, Al Arabiya reported.