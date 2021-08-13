Latvia intercepts 101 illegal attempts to cross Latvian-Belarusian border in 24 hours

RIGA, August 13. /TASS/. Latvia’s State Border Guard has intercepted 101 illegal migrants attempting to enter the republic from Belarus over the past 24 hours, the LETA news agency reported citing the agency’s data.

"In all, since August 10, border guards prevented attempts by 174 individuals to illegally cross the Latvian-Belarusian border," the agency noted. "Since an emergency situation regime was introduced on the border with Belarus on August 11, not a single person has been detained for illegally crossing the border with the neighboring country," the statement said.

According to the State Border Guard, "this year, 352 people have been detained for illegally crossing the Latvian-Belarusian border. The majority of them were detained in August." Some illegal migrants were taken to a refugee center in the Mucenieki settlement near Riga because they asked for asylum in Latvia.

Latvia was next to follow Lithuania in encountering the problem of illegal migration from the territory of Belarus. In order to protect the border, Riga intensified its control and mobilized the resources of the State Border Guard and the armed forces. Last week, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced the goal of accelerating the construction of infrastructure on the border with Belarus. The Latvian government introduced an emergency situation regime on the border until November 10 in order to grant the border guards the authority to expel the migrants back to Belarus.

In order to fight the illegal migration, several years ago Latvia announced plans to enhance the 173 kilometers of the border with Belarus, including building a 135-kilometer-long fence. The cost of the project was evaluated as 27.6 mln euros and the construction was supposed to be completed in 2021 yet due to flaws detected by the State Audit, the construction process is still underway. This week, the government approved earmarking 1.7 mln euros to install a barbed-wire fence on the border.