Russian intel chief: ‘We are seeing the birth pangs of a new multipolar world’

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The current chain of geopolitical and epidemiological problems is not accidental because it is the result of global processes, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, empty stands at the Tokyo Olympic venues and strict sanitary requirements for participants in the Games may seem to be illustrating the complicated processes going on in the world. "The impression grows stronger when you read the news feeds, and apart from reports of sports victories, see news stories about terrible natural events and disasters occurring in various parts of the world," the SVR chief pointed out. "There are reports of new coronavirus mutations, which are more dangerous for humans. News keeps coming about mounting terrorist threats in the Middle East and in Central Asia. Clearly, this sort of chain of geopolitical and climate events is not an accidental coincidence, but the logical outcome of the global processes that are unfolding in the world right now," Naryshkin added.

"I mean, first and foremost, the trend of the United States losing its position as the only global superpower. In this situation, the US is unable to resolve the above-mentioned global crises alone," he emphasized. "In the face of the pandemic, the US demonstrated utter confusion, which significantly affected its authority in the eyes of the international community," the Russian foreign intelligence chief stressed. "The US move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and end the Iraqi military campaign once again proved that the so-called hegemon is no longer able and willing to bear responsibility for resolving complicated political situations and global crises," Naryshkin said.

"Perhaps, we are witnessing the birth pangs of a new multipolar world, free of the arrogant hegemony of any state," the SVR chief emphasized.