Biden says he met with Belarusian opposition figurehead Tikhanovskaya at the White House

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden met with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House on Wednesday.

"I was honored to meet with @Tsihanouskaya [Svetlana Tikhanovskaya] at the White House this morning. The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights," the US leader wrote on Twitter.

The tweet includes a photograph showing Biden and Tikhanovskaya engaged in a conversation in one of the rooms at the White House. They are both wearing masks.

On Tuesday, a source familiar with the details of Tikhanovskaya’s visit to Washington informed TASS that the US is working on new sanctions against Belarus, which it plans to announce over the next few weeks.

Tikhanovskaya has been in the US since July 18. Last week, she met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Counselor of the United States Department of State Derek Chollet. The US Department of State said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was present during a part of the meeting. Tikhanovskaya also held a separate meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.