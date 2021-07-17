Chinese doctors give over 1.43 bln coronavirus vaccinations to residents

BEIJING, July 17. /TASS/. Chinese doctors during the vaccination campaign of the population made over 1.43 bln vaccinations against coronavirus, China’s National Health Commission said on Saturday.

According to the statement, by July 16, a total of 1,437,623,000 coronavirus vaccinations had been made across the country. At the same time, the authorities do not specify how many citizens of the country with a population is about 1.4 bln people received two doses of the vaccine, and how many received only the first injection.

Vaccination of priority groups of the population in China began on December 15, 2020. As of the end of February, Chinese authorities have distributed vaccines among 54.52 mln residents of the country. By April 1, 126.6 mln vaccinations were made, by May 1 - 270.41 mln, by June 1 - 681.9 mln, and by July 1 - 1.24 bln.