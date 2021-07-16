Over 2 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Moscow in past month — mayor

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. More than two million people were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection in the past month, Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday.

"Some 1.7 million people were inoculated with the first dose over the previous six months and more than two million - in the past month alone," he said.

According to the Moscow mayor, around 3.8 million people in Moscow have received the first shot of the jab and more than two million have received both shots.

On June 16, Moscow’s chief sanitary doctor issued an instruction binding companies operating in such spheres as trade, service, public catering, utilities, transport, education, social protection, as well as beauty parlors, gyms, theaters, cinemas, and concert halls to ensure vaccination of at least 60% of their employees.

Anyone above the age of 18 can get vaccinated by prior appointment at any of the vaccination centers located in the city’s polyclinics. Appointment-free vaccination is possible at mobile outlets operating at popular public places. Currently, around 300 vaccination centers are operating in the capital city.