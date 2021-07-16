{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian economy has generally recovered, Putin says

Measures taken by Russia make it possible for the country to confidently increase its economic performance, the Russian leader said
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 16. /TASS/. Russia has overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in broad terms and the national economy has generally recovered, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the online summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders.

Measures taken by Russia make it possible for the country to confidently increase its economic performance, the Russian leader said. "It can be said that the consequences of the pandemic have been generally overcome. The economy has recovered at large," Putin noted.

"The whole package of measures aimed at maintaining incomes and employment of the population, support for business and reduction of losses" was implemented in the country on the back of the pandemic, the head of state said. Russia is ready to share its crisis response deliberations, particularly within the framework of the ministerial dialog on macroeconomic and structural policy matters, Putin added.

