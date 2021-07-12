{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Haitian police detain alleged mastermind behind president’s assassination

Christian Emmanuel Sanon was in contact with US-based Venezuelan security companies, Jovenel Moise, head of the Haitian National Police Leon Charles told
© AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn

HAVANA, July 12. /TASS/. Haitian police detained the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of the President of the Republic, Jovenel Moise, head of the Haitian National Police Leon Charles told a press conference on Sunday.

"The first person the bandits called was Emmanuel Sanon," he said.

"Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who is now in custody, was in contact with US-based Venezuelan security companies," he added.

The police chief noted that the detainee was a Haitian citizen and called him one of the "masterminds behind the murder."

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during an attack by an unidentified group on his residence on July 7. First Lady Martine Moise was seriously injured and hospitalized. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph urged the people to remain calm, assuring that the security situation in the country remains under the control of the police and the armed forces. Martial law has been declared in the republic for 15 days. Later, 18 Colombian citizens and two US citizens of Haitian origin were detained on suspicion of attacking the residence of the head of state.

Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya - prosecutor
According to the Belarusian prosecutor general Andrei Shved, "no motives" for the refusal were provided
Read more
Some US legal acts show the country is split, Russian diplomat says
Zakharova drew attention to two recently passed legal acts in some US states
Read more
US military came under fire in Syria
No casualties reported, a defense official said
Read more
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Read more
France’s call not to recognize Russia, Chinese vaccines unacceptable — diplomat
Maria Zakharova called French Foreign Ministry’s remarks "a hybrid of racism, imperial hegemonism and neo-Nazism"
Read more
Russia records all-time high of 752 daily coronavirus deaths
Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 25,082, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said
Read more
RDIF praises Russian Sputnik V jab’s safety during vaccination in San Marino
San Marino was the first country in Europe to defeat COVID and lift restrictions thanks to inclusion of Sputnik V vaccine in the national portfolio, RDIF’s CEO Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya - prosecutor
According to the Belarusian prosecutor general Andrei Shved, "no motives" for the refusal were provided
Read more
Nord Stream 2 98% ready, construction works to be over in August - operator
According to Matthias Warnig, managing director of Nord Stream 2 AG, three months will be needed to receive various certificates and undergo trials
Read more
Vladivostok base welcomes home Russian navy ships returning from massive Pacific drills
The naval maneuvers involved over 20 combat ships, submarines and vessels of the Pacific Fleet, aircraft and helicopters of naval aviation
Read more
Haiti Senate declares its speaker interim president — news portal
The resolution was supported by eight senators out of 10
Read more
June’s mortality in Russia up by 13.9% due to coronavirus Delta strain — deputy PM
According to Russia’s State Statistics Committee, in May 2021 coronavirus was the main cause of death in 14,971 cases
Read more
Russia condemns attempts to link chemical incident in Syria to downed jet — diplomat
Speaking about the Investigation and Identification Team (IIT), Shulgin said it is "releasing doubtful reports, which a certain group of nations uses to put pressure on dissenting countries"
Read more
US, UK tried to hijack Russia’s coast guard system, says diplomat
At the same time, Sergey Ryabkov noted that it would be better to keep the Black Sea peaceful instead of trying to heat up revanchist sentiments
Read more
Russians reduce Internet purchases by cards to 40%
The share of purchases with payments by QR codes in the first half of 2021 gained 36% in acquiring
Read more
Rosneft discovers large field in Yakutia with gas reserves of over 40 bln cubic meters
As part of the exploration activities, a regional geological model of the field was created
Read more
Press review: Russia, EU seek mutual okays on ‘vaccine passports’ and OPEC+ impacts ruble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 9th
Read more
UEFA hails seven matches played in St-Petersburg as incredible achievement
According to UEFA Events SA CEO Martin Kallen, the Local Organizing Committee Russia-2020, who worked so closely together, "have become an integral part of UEFA’s extended European family"
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners fight enemy drones in Crimea drills amid NATO’s Black Sea maneuvers
The Pantsyr-S1 crews detected, identified, and eliminated the aerial targets at a maximum possible distance from the shielded hardware
Read more
Russia sets sights on bolstering treaty of good-neighborliness with China, says diplomat
July 16 will mark 20 years since the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation with Beijing was signed
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center said
Read more
Fitch affirms Russia’s sovereign rating at BBB, outlook stable
The Finance Ministry of Russia welcomed the move
Read more
Space junk flies at 1.8 km distance from orbital outpost — Roscosmos
According to the Russian space agency, there was no need for the International Space Station to conduct an avoidance maneuver
Read more
Two parties, one electoral bloc winning seats in Moldovan parliament - CEC
According to the CEC, the Action and Solidarity Party is winning 41% of votes, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists is scoring 34%, and Sor - 9.3% after counting 32% of ballots cast during the snap parliamentary polls
Read more
Russia following probe into Haitian president’s assassination, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the information on the detention of foreign citizens, including US citizens, in relation to the president’s assassination seriously concerned Moscow
Read more
Admiral Golovko frigate to become first carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missile - source
The Admiral Golovko, the third Project 22350 frigate, was laid on February 1, 2012 and floated out on May 22, 2020
Read more
India, Uzbekistan not yet ready for payments in national currencies in SCO - Russian envoy
However, states do not refuse to take part in discussions on this topic
Read more
US move to blacklist more Russian companies ‘confrontational’ — Russian ambassador
"This approach does not stand up to scrutiny," Antonov said
Read more
Entry into force of Serbia-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement historic -minister
"It is a historic moment for Serbia,"Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister Nenad Popovic, head of the intergovernmental committee for cooperation with Russia, said
Read more
Haitian police detain alleged mastermind behind president’s assassination
Christian Emmanuel Sanon was in contact with US-based Venezuelan security companies, Jovenel Moise, head of the Haitian National Police Leon Charles told
Read more
Governor briefs Putin on wildfire situation in Chelyabinsk region
President ordered Governor of Russia’s Chelyabinsk region Alexei Teksler to make proposals concerning the reconstruction of homes destroyed by the blazes, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Baghdad intends for US withdrawal from Iraq — Russian envoy
Alexander Lavrentyev noted that, should the US withdraw from Iraq, it would be impossible to maintain its contingent in Syria due to logistics issues
Read more
Putin, Biden stress necessity of further contacts on cybersecurity — Kremlin
The presidents continued dialogue on issues of information security and the fight against cybercrime that began at the Russian-US summit in Geneva
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet tracks movements of Greek missile boat in Black Sea
Daniolos entered the Black Sea on July 10
Read more
Press review: Why ASEAN is moving closer to Russia and US may soften sanctions policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 7th
Read more
Argentina wins Copa America first time since 1993
Angel Di Maria scored the goal in the 22nd minute
Read more
Liberals urged Russia to tolerate insult with British destroyer, says Lavrov
On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry informed of the HMS Destroyer’s intrusion into Russia’s territorial waters in Crimea
Read more
Moldova’s parliamentary polls are valid - CEC
Voter turnout exceeds 33.3%, a spokesperson for the Central Election Commission, Rodica Sirbu said
Read more
Moscow overcomes COVID-19 peak - mayor
It sees stabilization and a slight decline in the incidence, the Russian capital’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Moscow responds harshly to Japan’s reaction over Russia developing Kuril Islands — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed that work was underway on a special federal target program for the socio-economic development of the Kuril Islands
Read more
US troops may leave Syria at any time, Russian envoy says
Alexander Lavrentiev recalled that former US President Donald Trump had decided to withdraw troops but his decision had been reconsidered and delayed
Read more
US, Russian delegations expected to discuss cyber security on July 16 - Biden
At the same time, US President gave no details of the forthcoming meeting, including its location and format
Read more
Security Council resolution on Syria is result of Putin-Biden contacts — US administration
Earlier on Friday, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on cross-border humanitarian assistance in Syria
Read more
Russia blasts France’s discriminatory remarks on COVID-19 vaccines - diplomat
Earlier on Sunday, Beaune voiced regret that Greece allowed passengers inoculated with vaccines produced in Russia and China to enter its soil
Read more
Putin congratulates Russian university graduates, wishes them to dream and never give up
The Russian leader has no doubt that "determined, serious and success-minded young people" are "absolutely prepared for this continuous educational challenge"
Read more
WHO refuses to call AT.1 detected in Russian Federation ‘Russian variant’ of coronavirus
The organization has been tracking various strains since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020
Read more
Number of apprehended suspects in Haiti President assassination case grows to 19 — police
On Thursday, the police reported that the attack group included 26 Colombians and two Haiti-born Americans
Read more
Russia to play Slovenia in qualifier for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Maribor
The match will be played at Maribor’s 12,994-seat Stadion Ljudski Vrt on October 11
Read more
Russian tech firm developing parachute system for latest armored vehicles
With the newly developed parachute system, it will become possible to airdrop armored vehicles with the personnel inside
Read more
Nauka module to ISS filled up with fuel, no remarks - Roscosmos chief
Dmitry Rogozin added that the module was scheduled to be transported to a technical site on Sunday, in order to continue preparations for the launch
Read more
Russia will promptly react to Afghanistan-related threats, says security official
According to Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov, the Security Council maintains regular contact with the Afghan government. "Moreover, we aim to support them if the situation in the country deteriorates," he stressed
Read more