Pentagon denies reports of rockets attack on US military base in Syria

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. Earlier reports that a US military base in Syria came under a rocket attack on Sunday are not true, Col. Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve, said on his Twitter account.

Al Arabiya television channel reported earlier that a U.S. military base in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor came under a rocket attack on July 4.

"There is no truth to the reports that U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets today," Marotto stated.

According to Al Arabiya, at least two rockets were launched in the direction of the US military base, which is located near the Al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. The television channel reported that rockets were fired from positions of pro-Iranian fighters and did not give details about casualties or possible damages at the targeted site.

The American military base near the Al-Omar oil field was under a rocket attack on June 28, when the US forces opened artillery fire in response to the assault. Marotto said at that time that there were no casualties within the US personnel.