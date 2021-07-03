Lavrov’s visit to Brunei not to take place due to quarantine circumstances - ministry

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Brunei, scheduled for July 5, will not take place due to quarantine circumstances of the host country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Saturday.

"The visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov to the state of Brunei Darussalam will not take place because of the quarantine circumstances of the Brunei side. Nevertheless, the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Indonesia and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic remains in place," the diplomat noted.

On Thursday, Zakharova said at the weekly briefing that Lavrov had been scheduled to meet with the sultan of Brunei and hold talks with the second foreign minister in that country’s capital.