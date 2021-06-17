Russia, US to return to more stable relations after Geneva summit, says politician

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. Russia and the US are likely to return to more stable intergovernmental relations after the Geneva summit, which will be in the interest of both states, former Minister of the Armed Forces of France Jean-Pierre Chevenement told TASS, commenting on the results of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"The normalization of Russian-American relations is in the interest of both Russia and the US," he said. "I think that US President Joe Biden will ultimately come to this conclusion."

French strategic analyst Frederic Pons also noted the importance of the summit when it comes to global affairs. According to him, "the Russian-American meeting in Geneva was necessary for both states so that their leaders could discuss a whole range of difficult issues one-on-one."

"It was particularly important for Russia to make it clear to Biden that it is unacceptable to cross the "red lines" in Ukraine, and also when it comes to NATO expansion," the French expert said. "I am confident that Vladimir Putin directly and clearly stated this to his American colleague."

For his part, the US leader was interested in discussing cybersecurity issues, Pons noted. "It was also important for Biden to state once again that the United States sees China as its main adversary over the coming years," he stressed. The meeting also "helped make clear the positions of the sides on other issues, including the Iranian nuclear program." "I think that Biden will come back from this meeting with a better understanding of what Russia wants and what it finds unacceptable," the analyst added.

Pons, who published a political biography of the Russian leader in France, noted that "Vladimir Putin achieves progress at the talks without going back on Russia’s positions, acting with great pragmatism and realism." "He supported the ally in Syria, avoiding complications in the relations with Turkey, and helped settle the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the French analyst reminded. "The Russian president has a deep understanding of the global situation and always makes very precise moves on the political chess board."