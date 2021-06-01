World’s first ever case of bird flu in a human registered in China

BEJING, June 1. /TASS/. The world’s first case of a human being infected with the bird flu virus H10N3 has been registered in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, the National Health Commission said in a news release on Friday.

At the end of April a 41-year-old man in the city of Zhenjiang felt he was running a temperature. Several days later, when his condition turned worse, he went to medics and was taken to the hospital. His condition has stabilized now and he is ready for being discharged from the hospital.

On May 28, the national center for the control and prevention of disease examined the patient’s test samples to arrive at the conclusion that the man had been infected with H10N3. All of his contacts have been put under medical observation, but no more cases of bird flu have occurred among them.

The news release says that H10N3 was transmitted from birds, because the analysis of its genome showed that the virus does not possess an effective capability to infect humans.

No cases of people being infected with H10N3 had been registered before around the word. The virus is transmitted among birds and is low-pathogenic.