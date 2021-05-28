Azerbaijani soldiers must leave Armenian’s territory, says Armenian defense minister

YEREVAN, May 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s troops must leave Armenia’s sovereign territory, the Armenian defense ministry quoted acting Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan as saying during his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.

"Harutyunyan informed his Russian colleague about the details of the infiltration of Azerbaijani armed groups into Armenian territory and actions of the Armenian armed forces. He stressed that Azerbaijan’s provocations carried out under false pretexts of "adjusting the border," were absolutely inadmissible and the Azerbaijani troops must leave Armenia’s sovereign territory immediately," it said.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s defense ministry said that Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain activities" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border." On Thursday, Azerbaijan said that six Armenian soldiers had been taken prisoner when trying to cross the border and commit an act of sabotage. The Armenian side confirmed that its soldiers had been taken prisoner but stressed they had been undertaking engineering work in the border areas of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. Yerevan has slammed the incident as abduction and turned to the European Court of Human Rights.