EU doesn’t want to drive Belarus into Russia's arms, Austria’s top diplomat insists

BRUSSELS, May 27. /TASS/. The European Union does not want to push Belarus away, and right into Russia's arms, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday upon arriving in Portugal for a meeting with EU foreign ministers.

"What we certainly do not want with regards to Belarus strategically is to drive it into the arms of Russia." Schallenberg maintained, noting that "for the past few years, we have managed to keep" what the top diplomat described as an ‘either or’ balancing act. "That was the strategic plan," the foreign minister said. "Our aim is to bring Belarus closer to us, and not to push it away. This is the strategic challenge that we are facing," he stressed.

Schallenberg insisted that the EU's purpose was certainly not regime change.

"It is absolutely clear that Lukashenko (Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — TASS) has lost all recognition. That manifestation of panic, such as the plane's landing on a far-fetched pretext that jeopardized the lives of passengers and the crew on board, was inconceivable and requires a response," Schallenberg emphasized.

Regarding the subject of sanctions against Minsk, Austria’s chief diplomat urged caution so as not to harm the Belarusian people.