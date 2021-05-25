EU leaders ask Borrell to present report on Russia ties by June summit

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. Leaders of 27 EU member-states asked foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to present a report on EU-Russia relations by the summit scheduled for June, according to conclusions issued after a summit in Brussels.

"The European Council reaffirms its commitment to the five principles governing EU policy vis-a-vis Russia. It invites the High Representative and the Commission to present a report with policy options on EU-Russia relations, in line with these principles, with a view to its meeting in June 2021," said a statement made after a strategic debate on Russia between the EU leaders.

The document, which contains five points, also emphasizes that the European Council "condemns the illegal, provocative and disruptive Russian activities against the EU, its Member States and beyond." "It reaffirms the EU’s unity and solidarity in the face of such acts as well as its support to Eastern partners."

The EU leaders also expressed solidarity with the Czech Republic and supported its response to Moscow. "The EU will continue coordination with like-minded partners," the statement said.

These five principles were confirmed back in 2016 and include full implementation of the Minsk agreements on eastern Ukraine; closer ties with Russia's former Soviet neighbors; strengthening EU resilience to Russian ‘threats’; selective engagement with Russia on certain issues such as counter-terrorism; and support for people-to-people contacts.