Latvia’s AirBaltic decides against using Belarusian airspace, says transport minister

RIGA, May 24. /TASS/. AirBaltic, Latvia’s flag carrier, has decided not to use Belarusian airspace when conducting flights following the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk en route from Athens to Vilnius, the Baltic state’s Minister of Transport Talis Linkaits stated on Monday.

The Latvian transportation chief told Latvijas Radio that the incident with the Ryanair airliner is an extraordinary situation that undermines the security of flights in Belarusian airspace. "Our national company AirBaltic continuously keeps a close eye on the security situation in the airspace of different states. It has already decided not to use Belarusian airspace when operating its flights. The Latvian Civil Aviation Agency will also announce its recommendations," he said.