Ukrainian army shells western part of Donetsk, four buildings damaged, DPR says

DONETSK, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk on Saturday morning damaging four residential buildings, the Donetsk News Agency reported citing the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCR).

"The morning shelling by Ukraine’s armed units damaged [several] residential buildings in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk," the DPR mission said.

Earlier on Saturday, the DPR mission reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had violated the ceasefire five times firing 35 munitions at the republic. On Saturday morning, the Ukrainian army also shelled the inhabited community of Dolomitnoye in northern DPR and the village of Bezymennoye in the south of the republic, using mortars and grenade launchers.

The Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine, which held a videoconference meeting on July 22, 2020, agreed on additional measures to monitor the ceasefire along the contact line in Donbass that came into force on July 27. Under the agreement, the parties to the conflict are prohibited from staging offensive and reconnaissance operations, using any types of drones, opening fire or deploying heavy weapons to populated localities. One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations.