Kiev may offer Moscow to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians convicted in Russia - official

KIEV, May 15. /TASS/. Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov has not ruled out that Kiev could offer Moscow to exchange head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian nationals convicted in Russia in case of a guilty verdict against the opposition politician.

"This decision is made by the Ukrainian president. I believe that, if there is such an opportunity (to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians convicted in Russia - TASS), we will be willing to do that," he told the Ukraine TV channel when asked whether such an exchange was possible.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian police conducted searches at Medvedchuk's home and at the office of the Opposition Platform - For Life party. News emerged later that the politician and another member of parliament, Taras Kozak, had been charged with high treason and attempted embezzlement of Crimea’s national resources. Medvedchuk rejected the accusations as groundless. On May 13, Kiev’s Pechersky District Court placed him under house arrest until July 9. The politician said that he would make a decision on launching an appeal to fight the court’s ruling after consulting with his lawyers.