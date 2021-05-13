UN Secretary General discusses Sputnik V, Palestine-Israel escalation with Putin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that he discussed the role of the Sputnik V vaccine and the Palestine-Israel escalation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The key topic of our discussion was the importance of the support of the Russian federation to the multilateralism, based on the UN Charter and the international law. […] There was also an important discussion in relation to Covid-19 and to the vaccines - in particular, to the role of Sputnik. Climate change was also in our discussion," the Secretary General said. "And then we had a ‘tour de raison’ over some of the most important crises that are happening today. The dramatic situation that we have seen in Israel and Palestine," he told MGIMO students.
"We are working hard - as well as several other actors - to see if there is a cessation of hostilities, if this dramatic situation ends. It is a factor undermining not only the society there, but it can be a risk to promote extremism in other parts of the world," Guterres said.
He also said that the sides touched upon the situation in Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, and the ways Russia and the UN can interact in order to resolve these crises both in political and humanitarian aspects.