UN Secretary General discusses Sputnik V, Palestine-Israel escalation with Putin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that he discussed the role of the Sputnik V vaccine and the Palestine-Israel escalation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The key topic of our discussion was the importance of the support of the Russian federation to the multilateralism, based on the UN Charter and the international law. […] There was also an important discussion in relation to Covid-19 and to the vaccines - in particular, to the role of Sputnik. Climate change was also in our discussion," the Secretary General said. "And then we had a ‘tour de raison’ over some of the most important crises that are happening today. The dramatic situation that we have seen in Israel and Palestine," he told MGIMO students.