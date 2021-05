BRUSSELS, May 7. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers will not discuss the possibility of new sanctions against Russia or expulsion of Russian diplomats during a meeting in Brussels on May 10, a source in the EU foreign policy service told reporters on Friday.

"Foreign ministers will not discuss new sanctions or expulsion of diplomats," the source said. Ministers will discuss Russia’s actions "becoming increasingly more aggressive" from the viewpoint of Brussels, the interlocutor added.