Kiev tries to replace permanent ceasefire in Donbass with provisional truces - DPR

DONETSK, April 29. /TASS/. The representatives of Kiev in the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine are stubbornly trying to replace the fulfillment of obligations to comply with a permanent ceasefire in Donbass with provisional truces, Natalia Nikonorova, the envoy of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the DPR foreign minister said on Wednesday following the meeting of the Contact Group.

"Today, the mediators, represented by the Russian Federation, suggested that the Contact Group should agree on the launch of a coordination mechanism for verification and prevention of ceasefire violations from tomorrow," Nikonorova said. The DPR Foreign Ministry published her statement in its Telegram channel.

"However, the Ukrainian negotiators, who verbally declared their support for such an initiative, in fact, did everything to disrupt the approval of a really effective document, resorting to their traditional methods of substituting wording in such a way as to replace the obligations to observe a permanent ceasefire with incomprehensible temporary truces," she said.

Nikanorova recalled that the coordination mechanism was part of the additional measures to control the ceasefire dated July 22, 2020, but the operation of such a mechanism has been blocked by the Ukrainian side since last autumn.