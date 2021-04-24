Biden’s recognition of Armenian genocide sends message to world community — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, April 24. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dubbed the US recognition of Armenian genocide as a much-needed message to the world, Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook account on Saturday.

"The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States is a much-needed message to the international community, which comes to reaffirm the primacy of human rights and values in international relations. From this perspective, it sets an encouraging and inspiring example for all those who want to build a just and tolerant international society," Pashinyan’s letter to US President Joe Biden says.

According to Pashinyan, Biden’s statement is "a powerful step on the way to acknowledging the truth, historical justice, and an invaluable of support for the descendants of the victims of the Armenian Genocide."

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden recognized the events in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as "Armenian genocide," although his predecessors avoided using the term.