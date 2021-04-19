Expulsion of 20 diplomats paralyzed work of Czech embassy in Moscow, minister says

PRAGUE, April 19. /TASS/. Jan Hamacek, the Czech Republic’s acting Foreign Minister, told reporters Monday that Russia’s decision to expel 20 Czech embassy diplomats in response to Prague’s move to declare 18 Russian embassy staffers personae non gratae has paralyzed the operation of the Czech diplomatic agency in Moscow.

"The Czech embassy in Moscow did not have a lot of staffers. There are around 30 people. This move [by the Russian side] has practically paralyzed the work of the embassy. Only the consular department is working there [now]," he said.

Hamacek informed that the political and economic departments of the Czech embassy in Moscow had completely halted their operation. Some diplomats from Czech consulates general located in other Russian cities are planned to be relocated to the Russian capital.