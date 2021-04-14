Russia to insist on reciprocity with EU on vaccine certificates, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia will insist on the necessity of observing a principle of reciprocity in a dialogue with the EU on the issue of recognizing vaccine certificates, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with TASS on Wednesday.
"The discussion continues but for us it is a matter of principle that if and when we begin a meaningful dialogue with the EU on this subject, then certainly, the interests of protecting individual rights and freedoms will be in the foreground. And the second thing that is crucially important to us is reciprocity. So in this case, of course, those vaccines that are used on the territory of the Russian Federation should also be recognized by our partners as the vaccines that give a right for a less costly border crossing with the EU," the senior diplomat said.