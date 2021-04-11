Volcano eruption causes mass power outages in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

HAVANA, April 12. /TASS/. Mass power outages and disruptions of water supply are registered in northern districts of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to the eruption of the Soufriere volcano eruption, Reuters reported Sunday.

The authorities continue to evacuate the residents of nearby districts. Neighboring Barbados report that wind carries the volcanic ash to its territory.

The eruption began early on Friday. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a country with population of over 100,000 people, has not registered any strong volcanic activity since 1979. One of Soufriere’s largest eruptions took place in 1902 and took lives of over 1,000 people.