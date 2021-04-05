Skopje launches mass coronavirus vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V

ZAGREB, April 5. /TASS/. Mass COVID-19 vaccination of residents of North Macedonia’s capital has started on Monday with Russia’s Sputnik V jab, the North Macedonian 24 Vesti TV channel reported.

According to the channel, the campaign has been launched at Skopje’s Boris Trajkovski Sports Center specifically equipped for these goals; authorities are planning to vaccinate between 3,000 and 4,000 people daily.

Currently, vaccines are available for police officers, Interior Ministry employees, pharmacists, pre-school and school teachers as well as other categories qualified as a critical group of the state infrastructure. They are vaccinated with Sputnik V.

The country has registered more than 134,800 coronavirus cases (6.5% of the population) since the pandemic began, while more than 3,900 people died from complications caused by the coronavirus.