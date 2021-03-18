Israeli top diplomat says relations with Russia traditionally strong

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The ties between Russia and Israel are traditionally strong, the relations of Israel with former Soviet republics are also on a good level, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"We maintain good relations with the majority of former USSR republics. We are trying to find mutual benefit in our relations, common interests," he said. "I think that right now, we are in a good period of relations with these countries. Of course, we have traditionally strong ties with Russia."

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the recovery of Russian-Israeli relations that were broken off in 1967 due to the Arab-Israeli conflict and recovered in October 1991.