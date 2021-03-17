Brazil again reports all-time-high daily COVID-19 death toll

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus-related fatalities in Brazil increased by 2,841 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily death toll registered in the country since the start of the pandemic, the country’s Health Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

The coronavirus case count rose by 83,926 in the past day, reaching 11,603,535 in total. More than 10.2 million patients have recovered and the number of active cases stands at over 1.1 million. The country has some 5,521 COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths per 100,000 citizens.

Over the past week, nearly 500,722 coronavirus cases were registered and 12,777 people died. These are the highest figures for the second week in a row since the start of the pandemic in the country.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Brazil on February 26, 2020. On March 12, Brazil again ranked second after the United States among the countries with the largest number of those infected, surpassing India. Brazil also ranks second after the United States for the biggest number of COVID-19 fatalities.