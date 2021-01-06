Serbian president congratulates Putin on Orthodox Christmas

BELGRADE, January 6. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on Orthodox Christmas, the Serbian leader’s press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I’m sending hearty greetings on Christmas to you and all Orthodox Christians in the Russian Federation with sincere wishes to celebrate it in good health, peace and prosperity. Let this most joyful holiday of reconciliation, accord and family harmony bring to all hearts love and good will and also happiness and progress to all homes," Vucic said in a statement.

The Serbian leader stressed that during the challenging year of 2020 Serbia and Russia "demonstrated close ties and strong friendship." Vucic thanked Putin for supporting the Serbian people and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo and Metohija as well as personal contribution to completing the works on decorating the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade.

According to the press service, Vucic also sent congratulations to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.