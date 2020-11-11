Azerbaijan leader says will demand compensations from Yerevan for Nagorno-Karabakh damage

BAKU, November 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that Baku will engage international experts to assess damage caused to territories in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that were handed over to Azerbaijan and will demand compensations through international court.

"All moral and material damage and all destructions will be accounted, we will go to international court," Azerbaijan State News Agency quoted Aliyev as saying at a meeting with military personnel Wednesday.

He added that Armenia "will pay compensations."

"99% of buildings are destroyed in the liberated territories, residential buildings, schools, hospitals, public buildings, historical monuments, tombs of our ancestors and mosques," Aliyev said, slamming the destructions as "vandalism and a military crime."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.